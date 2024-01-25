State Police in Clarion Experiencing Phone Outage; Caution Citizens to Only Use 9-1-1 in an Emergency

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are experiencing a phone outage today–Thursday, January 25.

According to a statement issued by PSP Clarion, the station is experiencing a phone outage as of 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 25.

Police also advised the public to only call 9-1-1 if it is an emergency.

No further details are available at this time.

This story will be updated when the phone restoration is completed.

