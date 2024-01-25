Steven John Shultz Jr., of Emlenton passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at the age of 82.

Steven passed peacefully at home after a long battle with illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Steven was devoted to his family and friends and loved spending time with them, sharing stories, maybe tinkering on a project, and just enjoying being in their presence.

He was a loving, caring, man who would never hesitate to help a loved one, a friend, or a stranger.

Raised on a dairy farm, Steven had farming in his blood and had award-winning farms in both New York State and Venango County.

Steven was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors with his family and friends.

Steven is survived by Ruth, his devoted wife of sixteen years, his daughters, Cindy Neidigh and her husband, Kirk, and Robin Becker and her husband, Kent, a stepdaughter Julie Reges and her husband, Bill, a stepson, Jason Soltez and his wife, Mandy, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a sister, Evelyn McCloskey and her husband, Joseph, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, all who were the light of his life.

Steven loved his home and caring for his yard and his neighbors passing by on Goshen Road will sure miss his friendly wave offered while he mowed his grass.

Family and friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home, 1204 Kerr Avenue, Emlenton, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday.

A funeral service will follow from the funeral home with Pastor Gregory Dill, a VNA Hospice Chaplain, officiating.

A celebration of Steven’s life will be held later this summer.

The family would like to thank the Visiting Nurses Association of Venango County Hospice for their incredible care and compassion during this difficult time.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

