UPDATE: PSP Clarion Phone Service Restored

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion announced that a phone outage the station experienced today—Thursday, January 25—has been resolved.

According to a statement issued by PSP Clarion, the station restored the phone outage as of 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 25.

No further details are available at this time.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.