Victoria A. (Deeter) Orr, 67, of Cooperstown, passed away Monday, January 22, 2024, at UPMC-Hamot Medical Center, with her family at her side.

Victoria was born in Franklin, on April 23, 1956, a daughter of Patricia (Dykins) and the late Paul Deeter.

A graduate of Rocky Grove High School, Victoria attended Theil College for one year, and graduated from Edinboro College with a degree in education.

She also received a master’s degree in religious education.

For 20 years she taught children with learning disabilities and emotional challenges.

She began her teaching career in Tampa, FL, then was employed by Franklin School District.

She later taught for the Venango County Prison System where she was dedicated to teaching those under the age of 21, retiring in 2016.

Victoria possessed the gift of music and was an accomplished pianist.

At the age of three she began playing the piano, a pleasure that she carried with her, and shared with others, all her life.

She had a knack for writing music and enjoyed putting her music to various Bible scriptures that she and her children would sing.

Not only did her music fill her home, but she and her children would visit nursing homes where she played the piano and they sang along with the residents who were all happy to join in.

Victoria enjoyed the simple pleasures in life.

She loved to walk and take in nature; she loved to drive her Fiat convertible with the top down; she loved to soak up the sunshine, especially while visiting family in Florida; and she loved taking care of her meticulous home, inside and out.

She was a people person who possessed a comical disposition and always found a way to have fun.

She will be sadly missed.

Victoria is survived by two children Robert Orr (Alexis) of Pensacola, FL, Tennille Seligman (Jacob) of Pittsburgh; a grandson Clayton Orr; her mother Patricia Deeter of Meadville and FL; three sisters Kathleen Martin (Glenn) of Meadville, Pamela Gerali (Jim) of Naples, FL, Melissa Incorvia of Cooperstown; a brother Robin Deeter (Catherine Galipeau) of Hobe Sound, FL; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Gus.

In addition to her father, Victoria was preceded in death by two nieces Asia Incorvia and Ashley Harvey.

A Celebration of Victoria’s life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the home of Melissa Incorvia, 102 Highland Park, Cooperstown.

Arrangements are under the direction of STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 404 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE.

