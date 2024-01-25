Wayne “Hayshaker” Keith Best, 88, of Marienville, passed away on January 23, 2024 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie, PA.

Wayne was born in Rimersburg, PA on March 27, 1935 to the late Edward H. and Frances Swartz Best.

In his younger years, Wayne attended Union High School in Rimersburg.

After high School he became a truck driver and that was how he became known as “Hayshaker” as his CB handle.

He was an owner/operator of his own truck and contracted out for numerous different companies for 40 years.

Wayne married Jane I. Hargenrader on July 18, 1992 at her parent’s farm in Strobleton, PA by Michael Fedora.

One of Wayne’s favorite hobbies was fishing, he loved to fish.

He also enjoyed camping at Camp Wilhelm, boating, gardening, watching the deer and going to auctions.

Wayne was a member of Good Shepherd Global Methodist Church in Tionesta, PA and Mount Hope Church in Sandy Lake, PA.

In addition to his wife, Jane, he is survived by his children: Debra King and her husband Chuck of Rimersburg, PA, Wayne Best Jr. of Rimersburg, PA, Amy Best and her husband Ron Tribley of Clarion, PA, Victoria Best and her significant other Dan Irwin of Shippenville, PA; grandchildren: Angie Fiechuk and her husband Andy, Jason Best and his wife Kari, Ashley West, Lauren Cora and her husband Travis, and Addison Irwin; great grandchildren: Taylor, Dakota, Andrea, Rowen and Lyncoln; Siblings: Sylvia Blasdale of Maryland, Karen Gresh of North East, PA, Kathy Brockway and her husband Tom of California, Robert Best and his wife Linda of North East, PA, and Reginald Best of Ripley, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; 7 brothers: Marlin, Lloyd, Paul, Larry, Clyde, James, and Roland Best; 2 sisters: Marie McQueeney and Linda Henry.

A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 2:00pm at Good Shepherd Global Methodist Church, 9870 Route 36, Tionesta, PA 16353, with Rev. Rick Helsel, pastor as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wayne’s honor to Indian Reservation School, 112 St. Labre Way Campus Dr, Ashland, MT 59003 OR Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.