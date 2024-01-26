14-Year-Old ‘Out of Control’ After Family Confronts Him for Stealing Grandma’s Gun

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police have released the details of a domestic incident in which a juvenile became out of control with a stolen firearm.

According to a report released by PSP Kittanning on Friday, January 26, troopers were dispatched to Duncan Road in Madison Township, Armstrong County, for a possible domestic incident between a juvenile and an adult around 12:58 a.m. on Monday, January 1.

Police say the juvenile—a 14-year-old male from Templeton—became out of control after his family confronted him that he had stolen a handgun from his grandmother.

The handgun, identified as a .22 Regent Revolver, was seized by police and entered into evidence.

The victim is a 78-year-old Templeton woman.

The juvenile’s name was not released.

