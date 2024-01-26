7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, January 26, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
Today
A slight chance of rain before 10am. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 47 by 4pm. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday
Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Rain before 3am, then rain and snow. Low around 38. East wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Sunday
Rain and snow. High near 41. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Sunday Night
A chance of snow, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Cloudy, with a high near 37.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday
A chance of snow before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain and snow before 1am, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
