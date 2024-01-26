Clarion Athletics Honor Scholar-Athletes at Annual Luncheon

CLARION, Pa. – A group of 227 student-athletes, making up 58% of all Golden Eagles student-athletes, were honored with the Scholar-Athlete distinction today at the annual “Bob Carlson” Scholar-Athlete luncheon.

Each student-athlete honored was able to invite a member of the Clarion faculty or staff to the event.

“This is something I am extremely proud of as I believe that our student-athlete’s academic achievements–and the life and leadership skills that they learn through participation in our athletics programs-are some of their most important academic achievements,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass.

To become a Clarion Scholar-Athlete, athletes must achieve a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher or have two consecutive semesters of a 3.2 GPA or higher in the spring and fall terms. Freshmen and new transfer students who achieved a 3.2 GPA or higher in the fall term of 2023 are also eligible to receive today’s award.

The winners of the 2023 Carlson Cup were the Golden Eagles baseball team, which saw the biggest improvement in their GPA in the department. The baseball team recorded a 3.26 GPA in the fall, with 22 student-athletes earning the status of a Clarion Scholar-Athlete. The team is coached by Caleb Lang, and their faculty mentor is Dr. Jennifer Boyer.

While recognizing the student-athletes, the department also wanted to recognize some additional faculty members and staff who go above and beyond their duties to help make the department run smoothly. This year’s “Extra Effort” award was awarded to Beth Montgomery for her exceptional work all around Tippin Gymnasium. This year’s Faculty of the Year was awarded to Dr. Doug Knepp for being an outstanding mentor and teacher to so many Golden Eagle student-athletes.

“Our student-athletes would not accomplish the successes they do without a great supportive faculty,” said Kylee Cross, senior member of the soccer team and president of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee.

“I am so proud of our accomplishments as a department and institution devoted to helping our student-athletes achieve in the classroom, in their communities, and, of course, in their athletic experiences,” Snodgrass said. “Our students’ achievements both academically and athletically are attributed to so many people in this room.”

View a full list of honored student-athletes and their mentors here.

