Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Texas Taco Dip Platter

Your friends won’t be able to resist this delicious spread!

Ingredients

2 pounds of ground beef

1 large onion, chopped



1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained1 can (12 ounces) tomato paste1 can (15 ounces) tomato puree2 tablespoons chili powder1 teaspoon ground cumin1/2 teaspoon garlic powder2 teaspoons salt2 cans (15 ounces each) Ranch Style beans (pinto beans in seasoned tomato sauce)1 package (9-1/4 ounces) corn chips2 cups hot cooked rice2 cups shredded cheddar cheese1 medium onion, chopped1 medium head of iceberg lettuce, shredded3 medium tomatoes, chopped1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained1 cup picante sauce, optional

Directions

1. In a Dutch oven, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink, breaking meat into crumbles; drain. Add the next 7 ingredients; cover and simmer for 1-1/2 hours.

2. Add beans and heat through. On a platter, layer the corn chips, rice, meat mixture, cheese, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, and olives. If desired, serve with picante sauce.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.