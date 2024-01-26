Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Texas Taco Dip Platter
Your friends won’t be able to resist this delicious spread!
Ingredients
2 pounds of ground beef
1 large onion, chopped
1 can (12 ounces) tomato paste
1 can (15 ounces) tomato puree
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
2 teaspoons salt
2 cans (15 ounces each) Ranch Style beans (pinto beans in seasoned tomato sauce)
1 package (9-1/4 ounces) corn chips
2 cups hot cooked rice
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium head of iceberg lettuce, shredded
3 medium tomatoes, chopped
1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained
1 cup picante sauce, optional
Directions
1. In a Dutch oven, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink, breaking meat into crumbles; drain. Add the next 7 ingredients; cover and simmer for 1-1/2 hours.
2. Add beans and heat through. On a platter, layer the corn chips, rice, meat mixture, cheese, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, and olives. If desired, serve with picante sauce.
