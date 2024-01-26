 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Texas Taco Dip Platter

Friday, January 26, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Your friends won’t be able to resist this delicious spread!

Ingredients

2 pounds of ground beef
1 large onion, chopped

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
1 can (12 ounces) tomato paste
1 can (15 ounces) tomato puree
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
2 teaspoons salt
2 cans (15 ounces each) Ranch Style beans (pinto beans in seasoned tomato sauce)
1 package (9-1/4 ounces) corn chips
2 cups hot cooked rice
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium head of iceberg lettuce, shredded
3 medium tomatoes, chopped
1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained
1 cup picante sauce, optional

Directions

1. In a Dutch oven, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink, breaking meat into crumbles; drain. Add the next 7 ingredients; cover and simmer for 1-1/2 hours.

2. Add beans and heat through. On a platter, layer the corn chips, rice, meat mixture, cheese, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, and olives. If desired, serve with picante sauce.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.