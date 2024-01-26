 

Clarion Elementary Student Project Aims to Brighten Local Nursing Homes

Friday, January 26, 2024 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-eu0FLGCT0sI3BeZ (1)CLARION, Pa. — First grade students at Clarion Elementary School created winter-themed projects to share with two local nursing homes.

The project was spearheaded by the students of Miss Lavelle, Mrs. Tharan, Mrs. Breniman, and Mrs. Craig.

The intent of the project was to brighten the hallways, rooms, and windows, and to put a smile on the resident’s faces.

This community project was the culminating activity to their recent Language Arts unit on communities where they learned about jobs, working together, and how people live.


