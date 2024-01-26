Commissioners Approve $54,000 Clarion River Access Study, Eyeing Tourism Boost

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners are looking for additional ways for visitors to access the Clarion River.

Commissioners contracted at their meeting earlier this week with Herbert, Rowland, and Grubic Inc. (HRG) for $54,000.00 to provide professional consulting work for developing a river access plan for the Clarion River.

The study will take place along the Clarion River to see where it could be developed best and where people could access the many available trails.

HRG is expected to study from Cook Forest to the dam.

Access to the river includes getting boats into the river, looking at existing spots, and seeing how they can be improved.

Following completion of the study, it will be provided to the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC), the designated Tourism Promotion Agency (TPA) for Clarion County. Recent CCEDC presentations on marketing in Clarion County stress the value of tourism in generating economic development.



According to Commissioner Wayne Brosius, after CCDEDC reviews the study, they will see what they want to pursue.

Voting for the motion were Wayne Brosius and Braxton White. Ted Tharan abstained because of a possible conflict of interest.

“I own part of Scenic River Recreation LLC, so I wouldn’t think I should vote on that,” Tharan explained.

Additional Items Approved

• Delinquent Taxes. Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution for Clarion County establishing the reasonable cost of collection for delinquent taxes and imposing the cost of such collection upon the delinquent taxpayer.

• Coroner. Agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to participate in the Pennsylvania Violent Death Reporting System (PAVDRS). Clarion County Coroner’s Office shall provide case-level data to the Department of Health, and in return, the County gets $8,000.00 in grant funding.

• Public Safety. Approved a maintenance agreement with Vertiv for an Uninterrupted Power Source. Cost: a maintenance agreement

• Security Services. Contract with MVS Security Services to install five-door access systems at the Clarion County Complex Learning Center. Cost: $9,176.25.

• Tax Claims. Bid on the Repository List in Clarion Township for a Trailer. Bid: $1,000.00.

Request to Waive Fee Rejected

• GIS Request. Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Braxton White rejected a GIS request because additional information was needed. Request from North Country Trail Association to waive the data fee for Parcel Data with landowner name and address. The total cost requested to be waived is $2,750.00.

Children and Youth Services Contracts Approved

• Justice Works Youth Care Inc. will provide independent living services to Clarion County Youth. Term: 1/1/2024 – 6/30/2024. Grant Allocation: $280,000.00. County Match: 15%.

• Munsee Investigations, LLC will provide private investigation services for CYS. Term: 1/1/2024 – 6/30/2024. Cost: $50.00/hour plus $.625/per mile.

Personnel Items Approved

• Sheriff. New hire of Madison Kerr to fill vacant Full-Time Clerk Typist II position. Union. The starting rate is $13.91 per hour—effective 01/19/2024.

• Domestics. Jocelyn Siebka was promoted from Intake Officer to Full-Time Assistant Director. NE/NU 6. The starting rate is $17.00 per hour—effective 01/16/2024.

• Corrections. New Hire of Tristin Smith to fill vacant Part-Time Correctional Officer position. Union. The starting rate is $14.75 per hour. Effective 01/10/2024.

• Corrections. New Hire of Wyatt Shumaker to fill vacant Part-Time Correctional Officer position. Union. The starting rate is $14.75 per hour—effective 01/10/2024.

• CYS. New Hire of Jennifer Clark to fill vacant Full-Time Clerk Typist II position. Union. Starting at $13.50 per hour. Effective 01/22/2024.

• CYS. New Hire of Philip Delay to fill vacant Full-Time Caseworker II position. Union. The starting rate is $20.00 per hour—effective 02/05/2024.

• Maintenance. New Hire of Grant Traister to fill vacant Full-Time Maintenance Helper position. NE/NU 1. The starting rate is $14.00 per hour—effective 01/22/2024.

• CYS. Separation of Employment: Corra Black. Effective 02/01/2024.

Announcements

• The next work session is on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., in the Admin Building conference room.

• The Next Salary / Retirement / Commissioners’ Board meeting is on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in the Admin Building conference room.

