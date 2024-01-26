 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Crews Begin Effort to Clear Collapsed Roof at Clarion BP

Friday, January 26, 2024 @ 01:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

C01E170E-244E-44C2-A257-07CB90926424CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Crews are working to clear debris at the BP Gas Station in Monroe Township after the Monroe Township gas station’s canopy came crashing down earlier this month.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert /

An employee of Glenn Construction told exploreClarion.com that the base of the two support beams appeared to be “severely rusted,” and the beams likely became structurally deficient.

Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch said they did not receive a call for emergency services on the date of the incident.

D067DD6B-F7A1-452C-B6F6-DAD1BCADF867

Clarion-based Pennsylvania State Police assisted with traffic control at the intersection of State Route 68 and BP Drive.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The business is expected to open “one or two” fuel pumps next week, but inspections must be completed first.

It is unknown when a new canopy will be installed; however, an employee with Glenn Construction confirmed they are not involved in that phase of the reconstruction.

Several calls to BP for comment have not been returned.

773F89DA-A248-4326-A514-CADE51171CB0

default

45BFF5F0-EBD5-49D1-B9C1-78CA5B413198


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.