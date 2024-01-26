Crews Begin Effort to Clear Collapsed Roof at Clarion BP

An employee of Glenn Construction told exploreClarion.com that the base of the two support beams appeared to be “severely rusted,” and the beams likely became structurally deficient.

Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch said they did not receive a call for emergency services on the date of the incident.

Clarion-based Pennsylvania State Police assisted with traffic control at the intersection of State Route 68 and BP Drive.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The business is expected to open “one or two” fuel pumps next week, but inspections must be completed first.

It is unknown when a new canopy will be installed; however, an employee with Glenn Construction confirmed they are not involved in that phase of the reconstruction.

Several calls to BP for comment have not been returned.

