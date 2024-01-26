Doris Jane (Gilbert) Garey, 92, of Marienville, PA, formerly of Leeper, passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 while a guest at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville, PA.

She was born on March 28, 1931 to the late Clyde C. and Ruth L. (Hannold) Gilbert in Sheffield, PA.

Doris had attended Tionesta School, after school she married Milo L. Garey on June 22, 1962 in Clarion, PA. Milo preceded her in death on December 18, 2000.

She had worked various jobs in Clarion and was mainly a homemaker for most of her life. Doris enjoyed listening to country music and reading.

Doris is survived by two sisters: Arlene (Gilbert) Heasley and Betty (Gilbert) Heasley both of Leeper, PA; one brother, Randall Gilbert and his wife Mary of Fryburg, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Alfred, Noris, and Leland Gilbert; one sister, Valjean (Gilbert) Silvis and all their spouses; and a special friend, Cleora (Cookie) Dotterrer.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 5, 2024 from 2:00pm to 3:30pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

A funeral service will follow at 3:30pm at the funeral home with Rev. Rick Helsel, pastor as celebrant.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.