Featured Local Job: Junior High Girls’ Volleyball Head Coach

Friday, January 26, 2024 @ 01:01 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

The Keystone School District has an immediate opening for a Junior High Girls’ Volleyball Head Coach position.

Interested Applicants should send a letter of interest, three letters of reference, current Act 34, 114, and 151 background clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure forms to:

Mr. Michael Hall, Superintendent
Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232

Deadline to apply: Until the position is Filled.


