Featured Local Job: Varsity Girls’ Volleyball Head Coach

The Keystone School District has a Varsity Girls’ Volleyball Head Coach position available beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.

Interested Applicants should send a letter of interest, three letters of reference, current Act 34, 114, and 151 background clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure forms to:

Mr. Michael Hall, Superintendent

Keystone School District



451 Huston AvenueKnox, PA 16232

Deadline to apply: Until the position is Filled.

