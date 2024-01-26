 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Forest Sports Boosters Collect More Than 2,000 Pounds of Clothes in Donation Fundraiser

Friday, January 26, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

jacob and Addyson (1)FOREST COUNTY, Pa. — The sports boosters organizations at Forest Area Schools have been holding a clothing donation fundraiser throughout the month of January.

(Pictured above with a pile of bags of clothing that will be donated are Addyson Neill (left) and Jacob Healy.)

Students and teachers at both East Forest and West Forest Schools were given a blue plastic bag to take home and fill up with gently used or outgrown clothing.

So far, they have collected almost 2,000 pounds of clothing, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The money paid to the respective boosters organizations by Goodwill will be used to support and enhance the athletic programs at both schools.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.