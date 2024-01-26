Forest Sports Boosters Collect More Than 2,000 Pounds of Clothes in Donation Fundraiser

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. — The sports boosters organizations at Forest Area Schools have been holding a clothing donation fundraiser throughout the month of January.

(Pictured above with a pile of bags of clothing that will be donated are Addyson Neill (left) and Jacob Healy.)

Students and teachers at both East Forest and West Forest Schools were given a blue plastic bag to take home and fill up with gently used or outgrown clothing.

So far, they have collected almost 2,000 pounds of clothing, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The money paid to the respective boosters organizations by Goodwill will be used to support and enhance the athletic programs at both schools.

