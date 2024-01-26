Gordon R. Davis, 89, of Oil City, died at Southwoods Assisted Living in Titusville Thursday morning, January 25, 2024.

He was born in Oil City on August 14, 1934 to the late Earl R. and Gwendolyn (Frisbee) Davis.

He was a 1953 graduate of Cranberry High School.

Gordon served in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer from 1957 through 1959, stationed in Germany.

He attended the Oil City Community Alliance Church.

Gordon enjoyed spending time with his family, and working in the yard and woods around his home.

He was employed as an equipment operator for National Fuel Gas Company for 43 years, retiring in 1996.

He was married on April 20, 1957 to the former Rebecca (McKee), and she preceded him in death on December 20, 2015.

He is survived by his son, Mark Davis and his wife Vivian of Oil City; a granddaughter, Jennifer Lee Rostauscher and her husband Richard of Pittsburgh; and a great-grandson, Rich Rostauscher.

Also surviving are three brothers, Marvin Davis and wife Marilyn, Earl Davis, and Sam Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Gwen Davis; his daughter, Julie Ann Davis; a brother, Arthur Davis; and three sisters-in-law, Diane, Kathy, and Rhea Davis.

Visitation will be held Monday (January 29th) from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a funeral service will follow Monday at 1 p.m. officiated by Rev. Tim Connor, pastor of Oil City Christian Missionary Alliance Church.

Private interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 (or online at www.lbda.org).

To express online condolences to Gordon’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.