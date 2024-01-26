Jack L. Dalmaso, age 86, of Tionesta, PA, died on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at the Oil City Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Oil City, PA.

He was born January 7, 1938 in Franklin, PA, son of the late Reno and Audine (Funk) Dalmaso.

Jack attended Rocky Grove High School, Rocky Grove, PA and after moving with his family he graduated in 1957 from Blythe High School in Blythe, California.

He went on to Palo Verde Jr. College where he earned his AA degree in Basic Engineering in 1957.

He then attended California State College in California PA (subsequently California University of Pennsylvania and now PennWest California) for Industrial Arts Education where he also was a member of the California State College Rifle Team.

He was inducted into the Epsilon Pi Tau, International Honor Fraternity for Industrial Arts Education, and also Phi Sigma Pi, National Honor Fraternity in education.

After an active educational life at California he graduated in 1964 with Honors with a BS degree in education.

Not long after college in 1964 he started his teaching career with the Forest Area School District as their Industrial Arts Teacher at the West Forest School in Tionesta.

In 1972 he received his Master’s Degree in Education, and in 1981 was elected as president of the Forest Area Education Association serving until 1993.

In 1982 Jack was elected to the Pennsylvania State Education Association’s Resolutions Committee serving also until 1993.

In 1984 he was elected to represent the first of 18 National Education Association’s National Conventions which he attended all over the United States.

In 1984 and organized and coached the Forest area Golf Team.

Jack retired from his teaching career in 1993.

Not to be slowed down, he was elected to both the PSEA’s Resolution’s Committee as the retired representative, and to the PSEA-R Board of Directors serving both until 2002.

Jack loved to hunt and fish with his family and friends.

He literally hunted all over the world.

In 2000 he went on a Red Stag hunting trip to Ukraine and became a representative for “Denny Geurink’s Outdoor Adventures” who is a worldwide outfitter.

He returned each year taking hunters to Ukraine with him.

For many years he also hunted Caribou in upper Quebec.

Flint-Lock Muzzleloader was his favorite form of whitetail hunting and harvested 43 deer with a Muzzleloader.

When at home, he loved not only to hunt and fish, but he also found much joy with Labrador Retrievers, golfing, woodworking, and touring with his 1982 380 SL Mercedes Benz sports car.

For many years, every August, Jack and his “Benz” were the escort to the Grand Marshall for the Indian Festival Parade in Tionesta.

It goes without saying that Jack loved the students he mentored over the years, his family, the good health that provided him a great retirement…and life in general.

He will be dearly missed by many including his daughter and son.

Surviving are a son, Michael J. Dalmaso of Augusta, Georgia, and a daughter, Karen L. Dalmaso-Hughey and her husband Matt of Las Vegas, Nevada. Two sisters, Rose Sherier of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Christine Crosby and her husband Paul of Ridgeland, South Carolina. Two brothers, John Dalmaso and his wife Ellen of Franklin, and Joe Dalmaso. Several nieces and nephews.

Jack is also survived by his companion, Kate Croft of North East, PA.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his children’s mother, Viola Dalmaso. One grandson, Dakota. One brother, Marshal Dalmaso. One sister, Betty Foster. His second wife, Tatyana “Tania” Golovko. Two step-fathers, Ernest Forsell, and Burton “Burt” Yarnell.

Friends will be received at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta on Friday, January 26, 2024, from 6 – 8pm.

Visitation will continue on Saturday from 11 am – 1 pm followed by a celebration of Jack’s life at 1pm officiated by Samuel J. Wagner, Associate Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church Franklin, PA.

Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Tionesta.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude’s Cancer Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate, St. Jude’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or to your favorite charity.

