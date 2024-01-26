Lions Come Out With Massive Victory Over Rival Bobcats

DAY Pa. (EYT)- The Clarion-Limestone boys basketball team managed to pull off a big win against rival Clarion, 55-49, Friday night in front of a packed home crowd.

“Hats off to the kiddos,” said Clarion-Limestone head coach Patrick Craig. “They came in here and battled against a really good Clarion team and got a win with their backs against the wall.”

The league win gives the Lions a much better shot at making the KSAC playoffs.

The game did not disappoint as a back-and-forth energetic contest with both sides trading the lead. C-L managed to lead off with a 13-8 lead after the first quarter. But the Bobcats came back to trail by just three at halftime at 30-27. Devon Lauer hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to narrow the margin.

Clarion fought an uphill battle for the majority of the night, constantly searching for a stable lead.

Smart clock management and capitalizing off foul shots allowed the Lions to emerge with the W.

Statistically, Jack Callen led CL with 13 points. Paul Craig and Jack Craig followed with 12 and 11 points respectively. For Clarion Area, Devon Lauer led his team with nine points.

Both teams play Venango Catholic next in their schedules. Clarion Area will host next Wednesday at 7 p.m. Clarion-Limestone will travel to Venango Catholic on February 7th for a 7:30 p.m. game.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.