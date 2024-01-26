Local Man Caught Stealing Breakfast Sandwiches Misses Sentencing Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man who pleaded guilty of stealing breakfast sandwiches from a Rimersburg store missed his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

Anthony Ross Hyskell, of Rimersburg, was set to receive his sentence from Clarion County Common Pleas Judge Sara Seidle-Patton on Wednesday, January 24. A bench warrant for his arrest was issued after his no-show.

Hyskell pleaded guilty to two summary counts of retail theft on December 20th.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on Wednesday, May 31, Anthony Hyskell entered a known business located on Main Street in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County, and placed two breakfast sandwiches in his pockets.

Hyskell then spoke with the employee and left the business without paying for the breakfast sandwiches which totaled $7.42, the complaint states.

Officers met with the manager of the store and were provided video footage of Hyskell taking the two sandwiches, placing them into his pockets, and leaving the store without paying for the items, the complaint indicates.

Officers also met with Hyskell who admitted to being in the store at the time, the complaint notes.

On Tuesday, June 6, police received notification that Hyskell entered the above-described business and put a $2.49 item in his pocket, the complaint states.

Hyskell then left the store and did not return to pay for the item, the complaint states.

