Community Partner

 
 
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

R. David Reid

Friday, January 26, 2024 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-0J3kgYnwIqHyv (1)R. David Reid, age 82, of Oil City, PA, son of Beverly Lewis passed away on Wednesday, January 24th, 2024.

Mr. Reid had attended West Forest High School and lived at Henry’s Bend in his early years.

He had worked at Lewis Hardware for 25 years, Weaver Buick 10 years, and joined the Oil City Fire Department from 1968 through 1993.

David also worked on cars at home for over 20 years.

He is survived by two sisters, Vicki Guyton and Debbie Spatharos, both residing in Erie.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Sherrye Everett, who passed away in 2013.

There will be no visitation or service.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


