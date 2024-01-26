 

Roadway Conditions Cause Vehicle to Crash Into Ditch in Monroe Township

Friday, January 26, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State Police Light Bar NightMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released information regarding a vehicle that crashed into a ditch along Interstate 80 in Monroe Township.

According to a Friday release issued by PSP Clarion, this crash happened around 7:29 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, on Interstate 80 west in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 21-year-old Rodney D. Waggoner Jr., of Shippenville, was traveling too fast for roadway conditions and lost control of his 2006 Buick.

The vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch that separates the east and westbound lanes.

Waggoner was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to its front end.

According to police, Waggoner was charged with a traffic violation.


