Services Changed for Dr. Robert Martin Pilewski

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Mass of Christian Burial for Dr. Robert Martin Pilewski, 86, of Allison Park, formerly of Oil City, who passed away on January 22, 2024, will now be held at St. Joseph Church, 35 Pearl Ave., Oil City, on Saturday, January 27, 2024, instead of at St. Stephen Church.

We will allow a few extra minutes for attendees to arrive; the mass time will now be 11:15 am.

Dr. Robert Martin Pilewski, 86, of Allison Park, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2024, with his dear wife, Angie, by his side.

A full obituary can be found here.

