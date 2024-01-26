 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Services Changed for Dr. Robert Martin Pilewski

Friday, January 26, 2024 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-D8hfTtEJHyXW (1)Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Mass of Christian Burial for Dr. Robert Martin Pilewski, 86, of Allison Park, formerly of Oil City, who passed away on January 22, 2024, will now be held at St. Joseph Church, 35 Pearl Ave., Oil City, on Saturday, January 27, 2024, instead of at St. Stephen Church.

We will allow a few extra minutes for attendees to arrive; the mass time will now be 11:15 am.

Dr. Robert Martin Pilewski, 86, of Allison Park, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2024, with his dear wife, Angie, by his side.

A full obituary can be found here.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.