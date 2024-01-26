Shingledecker Clarifies Misunderstanding: On-Call Coroners Have Been on Board Since 2019

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was confused when he read a recent article that said eight on-call coroners were added to his staff for 2024.

While technically, the eight on-call coroners are new employees for the county, they’re no strangers to the coroner’s office.

“It confused me because everybody on that list has been with me since 2019,” said Shingledecker.

The misunderstanding arose due to a shift in how the county classifies on-call coroners, transitioning them from the 1099 independent contractors to the W-2 county employees.

The number of on-call coroners raised some eyebrows, but Shingledecker clarified that their use is minimal.

“Nine times out of ten, I will go to those calls,” said Shingledecker.

“If I’m working a funeral, I am sick, or maybe my family member is sick and I can’t go on that call–or maybe there’s another call while I’m on a call–I can’t be in two places at once.”

Their impact on the budget is minimal, too.

The coroner’s 2024 budget of $69,448 doesn’t have much wiggle room.

“They’re only paid when they go out,” said Shingledecker.

In such circumstances, Shingledecker would first reach out to Deputy Coroner Lexis Twentier. If Twentier is unavailable, he would then proceed down the list of on-call coroners.

That list includes Stephen Buzard, Brady Ion, Darlene Koch, Cody Thompson, Amy Vasbinder, Fred Vasbinder, and Brett Whitling.

“All of these people have full-time jobs,” said Shingledecker. “If Lexis can’t do it, I would go down the list and see if somebody on that list can go. It’s just like a per diem rate.”

“If I’m on vacation, they will have the coroner’s mobile phone.”

Deputy coroners receive approximately $150 per call. If they have the coroner’s on-call phone for the day and don’t get a call, they’re paid $75. They also cover some shorter on-call periods on a volunteer, un-paid basis.

They’re also required to complete annual continuing education classes.

Shingledecker concluded by emphasizing the importance of having a team of competent individuals to rely on in times of need.

“If I can’t go on a call, it’s good to have extra people who know what they’re doing.”

