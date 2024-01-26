‘Handbags for Health’ Purse Bingo Event to Benefit Clarion Hospital Foundation Ambulance Fund
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Hospital Foundation is hosting “Handbags for Health” purse bingo to benefit the Clarion Hospital Foundation Ambulance Fund on February 24.
“Handbags for Health,” a designer purse bingo event, is scheduled for Saturday, February 24, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the American Legion at 530 Main Street in Clarion.
A total of 10 bingo games will be held with winners receiving a designer handbag. Side raffles, a basket auction, and a 50/50 raffle, as well as “heavy” hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, will also be available.
All proceeds will benefit the Clarion Hospital Foundation Ambulance Fund.
Clarion Hospital EMS averages 7,300 requests for ambulance and other transport services each year and has a coverage area of approximately 750 square miles. The Clarion Hospital Foundation Ambulance Fund will support the critical need for a new ambulance for the hospital and our community.
Tickets are $35.00 and available for purchase at the following Clarion locations:
- Clarion County YMCA – 499 Mayfield Road
- Clarion Area Chamber – 650 Main Street
- Clarion Hospital: Registration/Front Lobby – 1 Hospital Drive
For more information, call 814-226-1258 or visit www.butlerhealthsystem.org/bhs-foundation/clarion/.
