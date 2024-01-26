Mazzocchi & Dunkle Join Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty would like to welcome Sal Mazzocchi and Crystal Dunkle to their team as Associate Brokers and Real Estate Agents.
(Pictured above: Sal Mazzocchi, left, Crystal Dunkle, right)
Sal Mazzocchi opened Mazzocchi Realty in 1992 but has been in the Real Estate industry for 37 years. He is a seasoned realtor. He has been living and volunteering in Clarion since the 80s. Sal is a former firefighter and two-time president of the department. Sal is also a former Rotarian. He is active in the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors and a past Northwestern PA District Vice President.
Crystal Dunkle has been a realtor for 30 years with Sal at Mazzocchi Realty. Crystal specializes in Cook Forest area real estate, and the three northern border counties in Cooksburg at the river- Clarion, Forest, and Jefferson counties. In addition to real estate, Crystal manages her husband’s log and conventional home-building business.
Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty is excited to welcome these qualified individuals to the team.
Please give them a call at (814)226-6050 for your real estate needs!
