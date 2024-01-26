SPONSORED: NPRC Hiring Remote Instructors and an Academic Advisor in the Region
WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – Northern Pennsylvania is currently hiring an academic advisor and math instructor.
They are looking for dynamic individuals passionate about empowering students and fostering their success through their college journey.
NPRC is located across 10 counties in northwestern Pennsylvania.
At NPRC you can become a catalyst for positive change, work in an environment that values innovation, and create solutions for the unique challenges presented by our distinctive demographic landscape. Join NPRC in making a positive impact on students’ lives and contributing to the success of the vibrant college community – Brighter futures begin here!
All available job postings can be viewed through their Employment Page. Questions may be made to employment-hr@rrcnpa.org.
About NPRC:
NPRC is a two-year, open-admission college that provides various post-secondary education options to residents of ten counties (Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Venango, and Warren) in northern Pennsylvania. NPRC offers associate degrees and workforce development training courses that guide students to prosperous careers and foster economic growth throughout the region they serve.
NPRC partners with local community locations to combine live classroom instruction and interactive technology to enable face-to-face learning by meeting students where they are, within approximately 30 minutes from home.
They create opportunities for those who may have never had the chance to sit in a college classroom before by only requiring a high school diploma or equivalent to apply. NPRC educates, inspires, and serves the region in a way that is unique to its needs. They are more than a college; they are a second chance, a necessity, and an opportunity where learning and growth never stops.
For more information, visit Northern Pennsylvania Regional College online: https://regionalcollegepa.org.
