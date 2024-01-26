SPONSORED: Regenerative Medicine – Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Regen Rx offers a revolutionary regenerative and osteopathic medicine approach to Carpal Tunnel Syndrome utilizing PiezoWave2T Shockwave Therapy, Class IV Musculoskeletal Laser, and Electromagnetic transduction therapy (EMTT).
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS) is a common condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It occurs when the median nerve, which runs through a narrow passageway in the wrist called the carpal tunnel, becomes compressed. This compression leads to symptoms like pain, numbness, tingling, and weakness in the hand and fingers. It is by far the most common peripheral nerve compression syndrome. Dr. Barrett added, “The median nerve can occasionally be compressed at two other sites in the upper extremity, but a few focused physical exam findings can typically confirm the level of compression.”
Traditional treatment options for CTS include anti-inflammatory medications, splints, physical therapy, steroid injections, and in severe cases, surgery. However, non-invasive regenerative medicine devices are emerging for non-surgical management. This article explores the application of Shockwave, Class IV musculoskeletal laser, and EMTT, all potential game-changers in the field of CTS treatment. At Regen Rx, they use these three innovative options synergistically to successfully manage mild to moderate cases of CTS. Each device has shown research-proven results when used individually, and the strategic use of all three has the potential for even greater outcomes.
Regen Rx provides consultation, evaluation, and treatment intake for CTS patients. Patients will typically be seen by Dr. Barrett on this appointment and will have an ultrasound evaluation of their carpal tunnel. Although nerve conduction studies have historically been the mainstay of diagnosis, high-resolution musculoskeletal (MSK) ultrasound as used by Regen Rx is very accurate and is an emerging alternative. With MSK ultrasound there are several ways to diagnose CTS, all of which typically use changes in the size of the nerve and the appearance of the carpal tunnel to aid in the diagnosis.
An example of a cross-sectional area of a mildly enlarged median nerve (circled in green) is illustrated above.
However, Dr. Barrett explained “the history, symptoms, and physical exam findings are typically diagnostic for this condition. The main reason for performing an ultrasound is to exclude other causes of median nerve compression at the wrist such as ganglion cysts, tumors, and lipomas. It is also helpful in evaluating for anatomic variants that can predispose to CTS.”
Dr. Barrett offered a CT scan (seen below) of the carpal tunnel to help visualize this compartment and help patients envision what is being treated. “This CT scan illustrates the carpal tunnel. The image is adjusted to show the soft tissue detail rather than the bone. The round gray structures are the tendons, and the hazy black tissue around the tendons is fat and connective tissues. The bottom arrow points to the band-like flexor retinaculum which is the boundary of the tunnel. If surgery is needed, this is the structure they would cut to open the tunnel.”
Shockwave therapy, Electromagnetic transduction therapy (EMTT), and Class IV musculoskeletal laser therapy are non-invasive medical procedures that use high-energy acoustic waves, electromagnetic fields, and laser energy to stimulate the body’s natural healing response. The high-energy waves, electromagnetic fields, and laser energy penetrate deep into the affected tissues, reducing inflammation, promoting improved blood circulation, signaling tissue regeneration, reducing adhesions along the median nerve, and decreasing pain. These procedures can reduce nerve swelling, increase tissue fluid exchange, and promote tissue repair. These then can help alleviate pain and reduce inflammation which can eliminate or reduce the compression on the median nerve in the carpal tunnel.
He summarized their service: “The approach at Regen Rx is to use these non-invasive devices to make the tissues in and around the carpal tunnel healthy and functional. There are nine tendons and one nerve within the carpal tunnel. We try to resolve any inflammation around the tendons, decrease the edema within the median nerve, and help make the supporting connective tissues and fat softer and more pliable. We also help reduce any adhesions along the nerve which allows the nerve to slide easier within the carpal tunnel. You can see from the CT scan image that there is quite a bit of fat and connective tissue that, if inflamed, can cause pressure on the nerve and worsen symptoms. We know that inflammation plays a major role in most cases. Steroids and NSAIDS work by temporarily reducing inflammation and they are generally accepted medical therapy. We all can agree that treating inflammation is the key to resolving symptoms. At Regen Rx, we offer an innovative service that can decrease or resolve inflammation without drugs or tissue-damaging steroids. We attempt to address the root cause.”
Although regenerative therapies such as these offered at Regen Rx are relatively new treatment options for CTS, research studies and clinical trials as well as their own patient experiences at Regen Rx have shown very promising results. Many patients have reported significant improvements in pain, numbness, and hand functionality after undergoing therapy.
Regen Rx providers often get asked if PRP is useful in CTS. Dr. Barrett states that “Ultrasound-guided PRP injections around the median nerve have shown superior results compared to steroid or anesthetic injections but have not been well studied compared with noninvasive modalities such as Shockwave. In general, outcomes in randomized control trials are superior to steroid injections and traditional conservative care for both perineural leukocyte-poor PRP injections and non-invasive treatment with these regenerative medicine modalities. With similar outcomes and costs involved, it is more intuitive to elect the non-invasive approach initially as most patients have good/excellent results without injections. We are reducing inflammation and stimulating healing either way. It is my opinion that a PRP injection would be a second choice in the unlikely event noninvasive care didn’t have results to the patient’s satisfaction, but this is a decision we make individually with each patient.”
For patients seeking this regenerative and osteopathic medicine option for carpal tunnel syndrome, the program is six sessions 1-2 weeks apart, and includes a focused MSK ultrasound and osteopathic manipulative therapy specific to CTS on the first visit. Most patients begin feeling results very quickly, although the full result may not be realized for 6-8 weeks as the damaged nerve and inflamed soft tissues take time to heal. Regenerative medicine services are not covered by Medicare and commercial insurance.
The six-session program costs $595 and takes approximately 10-11 weeks because the sessions become more spaced apart to allow healing. The initial consultation, ultrasound, osteopathic manipulation, and first treatment is $250. If the patient chooses to complete the recommended five additional sessions this fee is credited towards the program cost.
