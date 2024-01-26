 

SPONSORED: Stop at Redbank Chevrolet Today & Pick Out Your New SUV or Silverado Pickup

Friday, January 26, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Equinox ac
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Redbank Chevrolet today and pick out your new vehicle. There are Silverado 1500 pickups, Equinox SUVs, and more waiting for you on their lot in New Bethlehem!

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

Equinox aac

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $31,990

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Slate silverado

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $51,695

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER


32689220884x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $28,535

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500


32861268712x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $74,020

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

32615635933x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $36,135

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET BLAZER

32742737023x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $44,215

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 – SLATE GRAY METALLIC

32817122548x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $51,695

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 – LAKESHORE BLUE METALLIC

Lakeshore Blue Metallic

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $51,695

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 -SLATE GRAY METALLIC


Gray - S

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $54,310

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

Click here to view all of the Silverado 1500 pickups at Redbank Chevrolet!

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET TRAX

Trax

Redbank Chevrolet has four new 2024 Trax, right off the hauler! Get yours today–They won’t last long! Click here for details!

Call 814-275-2410 or 814-275-6734 and ask for sales professionals Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin for more information.

🧼Winter Special🧼
Car Wash and Interior Detail starting at $110
Call 814-275-2410



redbank chevrolet a

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”


