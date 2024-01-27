7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, January 27, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
Today
Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tonight
Rain, mainly after 8pm. Low around 37. East wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday
Rain. High near 40. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Rain likely before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday
Cloudy, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
