Area Man Faces Charges After Juvenile Guzzles Quart of Moonshine, Rushed to Hospital

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who allegedly supplied a minor alcohol is facing charges after the juvenile gulped a quart of moonshine and was rushed to the hospital.

According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Kenneth F. Tejchman, of Chicora, Butler County, in District Magistrate Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on January 18.

According to a criminal complaint received by exploreClarion.com on Friday, January 26, 2024, Troopers Fairman and Jacoby were dispatched to a residence on Kerner Road, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, on September 1, 2023, around 11:33 p.m. for a report of underage drinking.

It was related at the time of the troopers’ dispatch that the juvenile’s mother was on the scene and EMS was currently en route. Before the troopers’ arrival, EMS transported the juvenile male to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment.

While on the scene, Trooper Jacoby interviewed Kenneth Francis Tejchman.

According to the complaint, Tejchman stated he offered samples of 180-proof Moonshine to multiple individuals on the property. When he walked into the garage, there were three individuals present. He estimated that two of the males were in their forties and the third was a younger male. Tejchman stated he offered the individuals a sip of the moonshine, and the youngest of the three males asked if he could take some. Tejchman stated the younger male took a sip and one of the older males began “egging him on.” Tejchman related that the young man then proceeded to finish the entirety of the quart of moonshine in one gulp.

The complaint states that Tejchman did not ask the young male at any point how old he was, nor did he ask the other males that were present how old he was while furnishing the alcohol.

The juvenile male was later discovered unconscious, face down by his father, and was quickly taken by EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois, according to the complaint.

A search warrant executed on the juvenile male’s records revealed his Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) that evening was 0.340%, the complaint notes.

According to the Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania has set .08% BAC as the legal limit for a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) conviction.

Tejchman faces the following charge:

– Sell/Furnish Liquor Etc. Minor, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 28, at 11:15 a.m. in front of Judge Bazylak.

