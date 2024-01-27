Carol Ann Oakes (77) of Brookville, PA passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

She was born Friday, January 17, 1947, in Edmonton, Metcalfe County, Kentucky, to James and Virginia Glover Beasley.

She married the love of her life Edward Paul Oakes on January 5, 1968, in West Point, Kentucky, and following their wedding, they relocated to Frankfurt, Germany as part of his deployment for the US Army, and after his honorable discharge from the service they moved to Brookville, PA.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Brookville, PA, and a member of the Red Hat Society.

Carol enjoyed attending car shows and riding snowmobiles she loved her cats, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, as well as her parents and a sister Bonita Jo Young.

Carol is survived by three children Vance Edward (Shelli) Grove City, PA , Nicholas Jason (Shannon Kruse) DuBois, PA and Adam Lee (Nicole) Corsica, PA, and seven grandchildren Kelsey, Hannah, Alexander, Joseph, Sophie, Audrey and Lillian Oakes and one great-granddaughter Aurora Barrick. She is also survived by two brothers David Beasley (Alica), Edmonton, KY and Mark Beasley, Edmonton, KY, and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Carol Oakes will welcome friends and family on Sunday, January 28, 2024, from 1PM to 3PM at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA with a service in her loving memory to be held at 3PM with the Pastor David Blair officiating.

Interment will be in the St. John’s Cemetery (Windy Hill), Rose Twp., Jefferson Co. PA

In loving memory of Carol, the family would welcome memorial donations be made to the Corsica Volunteer Fire Co. – 201 Main St. Corsica, PA 15829,the Rebecca M. Athur’s Memorial Library – 223 Valley St. Brookville, PA 15825, or to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, PA.

