 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Carol Ann Oakes

Saturday, January 27, 2024 @ 10:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Oakes, Carol Ann (1)Carol Ann Oakes (77) of Brookville, PA passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

She was born Friday, January 17, 1947, in Edmonton, Metcalfe County, Kentucky, to James and Virginia Glover Beasley.

She married the love of her life Edward Paul Oakes on January 5, 1968, in West Point, Kentucky, and following their wedding, they relocated to Frankfurt, Germany as part of his deployment for the US Army, and after his honorable discharge from the service they moved to Brookville, PA.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Brookville, PA, and a member of the Red Hat Society.

Carol enjoyed attending car shows and riding snowmobiles she loved her cats, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, as well as her parents and a sister Bonita Jo Young.

Carol is survived by three children Vance Edward (Shelli) Grove City, PA , Nicholas Jason (Shannon Kruse) DuBois, PA and Adam Lee (Nicole) Corsica, PA, and seven grandchildren Kelsey, Hannah, Alexander, Joseph, Sophie, Audrey and Lillian Oakes and one great-granddaughter Aurora Barrick. She is also survived by two brothers David Beasley (Alica), Edmonton, KY and Mark Beasley, Edmonton, KY, and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Carol Oakes will welcome friends and family on Sunday, January 28, 2024, from 1PM to 3PM at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA with a service in her loving memory to be held at 3PM with the Pastor David Blair officiating.

Interment will be in the St. John’s Cemetery (Windy Hill), Rose Twp., Jefferson Co. PA

In loving memory of Carol, the family would welcome memorial donations be made to the Corsica Volunteer Fire Co. – 201 Main St. Corsica, PA 15829,the Rebecca M. Athur’s Memorial Library – 223 Valley St. Brookville, PA 15825, or to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, PA.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.