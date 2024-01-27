Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Rotisserie-Style Chicken

The aroma of this chicken can’t be beat!

Ingredients

2 teaspoons salt

1-1/4 teaspoons paprika



1 teaspoon brown sugar3/4 teaspoon dried thyme3/4 teaspoon white pepper1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper1/4 teaspoon pepper1 broiler/fryer chicken (3 to 4 pounds)1 medium onion, quartered

Directions

1. Mix the first 7 ingredients. Rub over the outside and inside of chicken. Place in a large dish. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.

2. Preheat oven to 350°. Place chicken on a rack in a shallow roasting pan, breast side up. Tuck wings under chicken; tie drumsticks together. Place onion around chicken in pan.

3. Roast until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reads 170°-175°, 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours. Baste occasionally with pan drippings. (Cover loosely with foil if chicken browns too quickly.)

4. Remove chicken from oven; tent with foil. Let stand 15 minutes before slicing.

