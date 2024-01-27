 

Clarion Tractor Supply Store to Host Pet Treat Tasting Event Today

Saturday, January 27, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

dog and catCLARION, Pa. – Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat tasting event in Clarion on Saturday, January 27.

The event is from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

It will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 26 Commerce Road.

Bethany Burke, manager of the Clarion Tractor Supply store, said, “We hope you will join us on January 27, 2024, to let your pet find its treat of choice.”

For more information, please contact the Clarion Tractor Supply at 814-227-2580.


