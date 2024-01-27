

Howard E. “Toby” Davis, 89 of Stoneboro passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 26, 2024.

He was born on September 9, 1934, in Stoneboro to Henry and Dorothy (Luxon) Davis.

He was a graduate of the former Stoneboro High School. After his graduation, he went on to proudly serve his country in the US Air Force, Luke AFB, Arizona. He attended St. Columbkille Roman Catholic Church. Toby was a long-time member of Stoneboro Volunteer Fire Co., as well as a member of Lake Myrtle Lodge #317. Toby enjoyed running and over the years ran many 5Ks, 10Ks, and 2 Pittsburgh Marathons. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed having people come to the pool and swim and have a good time. He loved the Stoneboro Fair, and for many years operated a “Pea Pool” stand. He enjoyed watching the harness races at the fair as well. He loved his animals.

In his early years, he worked for Cooper Bessemer, Westinghouse of Sharon and Franklin Auto retiring in 1996. After his retirement, he worked with his son, Joe, in his landscaping business, and worked for twenty years at Scott A. Black Funeral Home and then for Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory.

On August 9, 1963, he married his beloved wife the former, Janice A. Reiser, who survives at home. The couple recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

In addition to his wife, Toby is survived by his three sons: Howard L. Davis, of California, Daniel R. Davis and Joseph B. Davis, both of Stoneboro; six grandchildren: Lainie, Lance, and Lexie of Stoneboro, Katie, Kevin, and Kelsey of California; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister, Joyce Greenlee, of Cortland, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant daughter, Krista Davis.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro where family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 from 2PM – 4PM. Full military honors will be rendered by the VETS Honor Guard at 4PM with a memorial service to follow with Father Robert A. Manning, officiating.

Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

