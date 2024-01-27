Kenneth D. King, Sr., age 69, of Homer City, PA, passed away on Monday, January 22, 2024, at Unicoi County Hospital.

A native of Emlenton, PA, Kenneth is a son of the late Robert and Dolores (Patterson) King. He was of the Methodist faith.

Through the years, Kenneth was employed by Ti-Brook, Elkon, Beck Machine Shop, as well as logging, working on oil rigs, farming and as a Maintenance Technician at Specialty Tires of America. He graduated from Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death one sister, Kathy King, brother, Joseph King and infant brother, Rodger Lee King.

Kenneth D. King, Sr. has left behind to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Sandra (Hearn) King; children: Mary King Glass, Melissa King Behrman and husband, Ronald, Melinda King Hartlee, Annette King, Kimberly King Harris and husband, Andy, Kenneth King, Jr. and significant other, Brittney Laney; 21 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Steven King and wife, Sue; sister, Karla King Miller and husband, Rick; sister-in-law, Tammy King.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at FuneralHomeErwin.

