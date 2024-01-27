Nancy Jane (Kerr) Sherman



Nancy Jane Sherman, 85, of Richland Township, Venango County passed away on January 23, 2024, at her home following a brief illness.

She was born on April 28, 1938, in Oil City. She was the daughter of the late John Myron and Marjorie (Glass) Kerr.

Nancy graduated from Cranberry High School and attended Westminster College earning an Associate’s Degree.

She was a member of the Salem Reformed Church in Lamartine where she faithfully attended and served many years.

On November 23, 1960, Nancy married Carl James Sherman who preceded her in death. The couple enjoyed 62 years of marriage together. During those years of marriage, Nancy worked alongside Carl running their dairy farm for many years until they sold their herd in 1989. Together, with the help of family and friends, they then built Stoney Meadow Golf Course which they owned and operated for 30 years on the site of their former farm. In addition, Nancy was employed with Quaker State in Oil City as an Administrative Secretary for many years until the Corporation relocated its headquarters. She then worked for Witco in Petrolia in the Human Resources Department until her retirement.

Nancy enjoyed working with her hands. She looked forward to planting and to putting away the harvest from her garden. She enjoyed picking wild berries and tree nuts every year. She loved knitting and kept her family in supply of warm, cozy socks, hand towels, and pot holders.

Above all else, Nancy enjoyed people – her many dear friends and especially her family. She coveted time with her loved ones whether it was playing cards, golfing, yard sale-ing, bowling (in her younger years), stopping in for a visit, or simply going for a car ride with her children and grandchildren which was as much about the trip as it was the destination.

Nancy is survived by her children, Randall Sherman (Paula) of Emlenton, Edith Beckwith (Dana) of Emlenton, and Beth Saylor (Mark) of Sligo; her grandchildren, Claire and Adam Saylor of Sligo, Abigail Zerbe (Shane) of Knox, and John Beckwith of Emlenton; four sisters, Linda Runyan of Knox, Marsha King of Rouseville, Margie Williams of Pittsburgh, Terri Roberts (John) of Seneca; one brother, Timothy Kerr (Jane) of Seneca; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

The McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home in Knox is assisting the family with arrangements. Per Nancy’s wishes, there will be no visitation or public service. Interment will be with her husband in the Red Brick Church Cemetery in Salem Township.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made in Nancy’s name to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or the Salem Reformed Church, PO Box 238, Lamartine, PA 16375.

Friends can send condolences by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

