PennWest Names Two to Leadership Roles

CALIFORNIA, Pa. – Pennsylvania Western University introduced the recently appointed interim chief diversity and inclusion officer during the quarterly meeting of the Council of Trustees held at the PennWest California campus on Jan. 25.

Sheleta Camarda-Webb (pictured on left), an accomplished professional with a proven commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion, has worked on the California campus for nearly 30 years. This strategic appointment reflects the university’s commitment to increase support for student-centered initiatives focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion at the California, Clarion, Edinboro, and online campuses.

“Student success, inclusivity, diversity, and equity have been the focus of my career since I started at California in 1991,” Camarda-Webb said. “We understand that students excel academically when they sense value and inclusion. I am eager to continue developing, building, and implementing programs, plans, and strategies that enhance the student experience at PennWest.”

Camarda-Webb has served as director of multicultural affairs and diversity education and as interim chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, both at California. She also served as the assistant vice president for assessment and external relations in the DEI unit at PennWest.

“Sheleta brings a wealth of experiences in working with students on a daily basis in her positions within Student Affairs,” said Dr. R. Lorraine Bernotsky, interim president of PennWest. “She will advocate for all members of our campus communities as we continue to provide an environment where all students can feel valued and supported as they advance their education.”

Also at the meeting, Dr. James Fisher (pictured on right) was appointed interim provost and vice president of Academic Affairs. He has a bachelor’s degree from Edinboro, a law degree from the College of William and Mary, and a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Most recently, Fisher served as senior associate provost for Academic Administration at PennWest. He succeeds Dr. Daniel Engstrom, who retired from the university in January.

PRESIDENTIAL SEARCH UPDATE

Council of Trustees Chairperson Kathy Pape provided an update on the presidential search process.

“We are continuing to make progress in the search for the next president of PennWest,” she said. “Greenwood Asher & Associates has been retained to assist in the process. An inclusive search committee is being formed, and we are looking forward to wide engagement in the process.”

Information regarding the search can be found at pennwest.edu/president-search.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.