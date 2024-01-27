Sandra “Joan” Miles, age 84 of DuBois, PA passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Thursday, January 25, 2024 at her home.

Born on April 11, 1939, in Philipsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late John K. and Nellie M. (Kephart) Killion.

On August 22, 1958, she married her husband of 65 years, William B. Miles. He survives.

Joan was a homemaker and ran a self-employed daycare from her home for 25 years.

She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and had been a 50-year member of the DuBois Alliance Church where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years. Joan enjoyed flower gardening, reading, and journaling. She was a fantastic cook and loved family gatherings. She also loved to sit on her porch swing on the patio, it was her favorite spot in the house.

Joan is also survived by two daughters (Debra Myers and her husband Philip of DuBois, PA and Joyce Mong and her husband Troy of New Bethlehem, PA), and one grandson (Philip Myers, Jr. and his wife Jordan of DuBois, PA).

She was preceded in death by nine sisters (Helen, Catherine, Jean, Ilene, Avanell, Betty, Ruth, Margaret and Carla) and one brother (William).

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 28, 2024, from 1 PM – 4 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., and Monday, January 29, 2024, from 10 AM – 10:45 from Temple Baptist Church.

A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 AM from Temple Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Orndorff officiating.

Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery, LaJose, PA.

Memorial donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 590 Lincoln Drive, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

