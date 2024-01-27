Shapiro Administration: Pennsylvania Schools Are Preparing Students for Infinite Possibilities of Success

RED LION, Pa. – During a visit to Red Lion Area Senior High School on Friday, January 26, Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin saw firsthand how the Red Lion Area School District is preparing learners for college, career, and life readiness.

(Pictured above: Khalid N. Mumin, Secretary of Education, Courtesy Pennsylvania Department of Education.)

During the visit, Secretaru Mumin interacted with students in the STEAM Ahead program, the Tech Department, and the district’s internship program. STEAM Ahead is a STEAM-based fieldtrip event for all Red Lion Area School District second-grade students run by high school students to participate in activities to learn about science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s inaugural budget included $567 million in basic education funding. It also included $23.5 million for career and technical education whether they choose college or career.

The 2023-24 budget also included $46.5 million in funding to provide universal free breakfast to students at Red Lion Area School District and thousands of other schools across the Commonwealth.

The mission of the Red Lion Area School District, in partnership with its communities, is to prepare all students to reach their greatest potential, thus becoming responsible and productive citizens.

The district serves nearly 5,000 students across several schools, including six elementary schools, one junior high school, and one senior high school. Red Lion Area Senior High School educates approximately 1,400 students in grades 9-12.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Education, please visit the Department of Education website.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.