Clarion Hospital CHEMS Receives New Emergency Vehicles

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Hospital Emergency Medical Services (CHEMS), part of Independence Health System, received a new ambulance and emergency squad vehicle through the support of a $268k Local Share Account (LSA) Statewide grant.

The funding was requested on behalf of CHEMS by the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) in an effort to replace higher mileage vehicles in the emergency fleet and upgrade aging equipment. The CCEDC is a non-profit organization that promotes economic growth and development through a number of initiatives, which include locating available funding and resources to help businesses thrive and grow. Local dignitaries and the CCEDC presented the new vehicles to the Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service and hospital leadership outside the hospital entrance on January 26.

“I’d like to thank the CHEMS team and the staff at CCEDC for their leadership in pursuing this funding opportunity,” said Sen. Scott Hutchinson. “These new vehicles and the highly trained professionals who will operate them are a vital benefit to each and every one of us who reside in the communities they serve.”

“We are incredibly grateful to receive the LSA grant money to purchase a new ambulance and emergency squad vehicle,” said Karen Allen, President of Clarion & Butler Memorial Hospitals. “Time is of the essence in an emergency, and it is essential that the emergency fleet can support our EMS when called upon to provide life-saving pre-hospital services. We are proud of the CHEMS staff, their commitment to the community, and their dedication to providing exemplary services.”

The Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service covers approximately 750 square miles of service area throughout Clarion, Forest, and Northern Armstrong Counties. It has provided emergency medical services to the area for more than 30 years. In 2023, they completed more than 7,000 service requests from 911 emergencies and patient transports. The newly acquired ambulance will provide necessary updates to the emergency fleet. The addition of an emergency squad vehicle will allow paramedics to provide supplemental coverage to emergency calls requiring Advanced Life Support (ALS), expand coverage area, and reduce emergency response time.

“As a rural legislator, I know first-hand the crisis our emergency services community is facing and I’m thrilled that this state funding is being utilized to upgrade aging equipment to benefit our local communities and our residents,” said Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong). “New emergency vehicles will ensure that patients receive immediate attention and care.”

In addition, the Clarion Hospital Foundation set up an ‘Ambulance Fund’ to help raise money to replace a second ambulance in the fleet.

The first fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, with a ‘Handbags for Health’ Designer Purse Bingo from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the American Legion, 530 Main Street, Clarion. Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased at the Clarion Hospital Registration/Front Lobby, the Clarion County YMCA, Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, or online at https://www.butlerhealthsystem.org/bhs-foundation/clarion/handbags-for-health/. All proceeds will support the Clarion Hospital Ambulance Fund.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for organizations interested in supporting the cause. Contact the Clarion Hospital Foundation at 814-226-1258 for additional information.

