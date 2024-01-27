Freshman Firepower: Paul Craig’s Late Three Propels C-L to Victory Over Clarion Area

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone used a strong defensive effort along with a timely late-game three-pointer by freshman Paul Craig to help Clarion-Limestone pull out a 55-49 victory over rival Clarion Area on Friday evening in Strattanville.

(Pictured above, Clarion-Limestone’s Paul Craig.)

With C-L (11-7 overall) leading by two at 46-44, Craig hit an open three-pointer to extend the lead to 49-44 at the 3:00 mark. The Lions would be able to maintain that lead the rest of the contest.

“That was a huge shot by Paul to create a bit of a separation there,” said C-L head coach Pat Craig. “We tell our guys to take the shot if you have an open look. I’m not sure what I would have done had the shot not gone in, but he made it and we were able to survive with a big win for our team.”

Jack Callen led C-L with a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds. Paul Craig added 12 points while Jack Craig added 11 points with Jase Ferguson notching nine points with seven rebounds and five assists before fouling out late in the contest. Ty Rankin chipped in with seven points and eight rebounds.

“Ty Rankin and Jack Callen were both big on the boards for us tonight,” said Pat Craig. “We knew coming into this game that those two would have to grab those rebounds for us.”

Dawson Smail led Clarion with 12 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. The Lions defense held Devon Lauer to seven points on the evening.

“Jack (Craig) did a really nice job defensively on Lauer,” said Pat Craig. “Jack just has those long arms that makes it difficult for other guards out on the floor. They just aren’t used to having someone with that type of body guarding them and it creates problems for them.”

In a low scoring first quarter after a 6-6 tie, C-L finished off the quarter on a 7-2 run to take a 13-8 lead after one.

C-L would push their lead to nine at 19-10 in the second quarter. Clarion would keep fighting back to pull within three at 30-27 by halftime on a three-pointer by Lauer from just inside half-court.

Clarion would take a 33-32 lead early in the third quarter on a put back by Derek Smail. A free throw by Ferguson and a pair of free throws by Paul Craig would push C-L back into a 35-33 lead. A 6-3 run by C-L the rest of the quarter would put the Lions ahead 41-36 after three.

Clarion would close to within two twice in the fourth. Once at 44-42 and the second time at 46-44 before the three-pointer by Paul Craig.

“This was a big win for us,” said Pat Craig. “We said that our tough schedule early on was going to prepare us for this late season grind and lately things have been proving that way. We still need to keep working, but this win was big in helping us get into the conversation of getting one of those final four spots for the KSAC Championship tournament.”

