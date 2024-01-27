Patton Financial Advising: Will You Work Beyond Traditional Retirement Age?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Patton Financial Advising submitted the following article: Will You Work Beyond Traditional Retirement Age?
More than seven out of 10 current workers in a recent survey said they expect a paycheck to play a role in their income strategy beyond traditional retirement age. In fact, 33% expect to retire at age 70 or older, or not at all.
If you expect to continue working during your 60s, 70s, or beyond, consider the advantages and disadvantages carefully. Although working can enhance your retirement years in many ways, you may also face unexpected consequences, particularly when it comes to Social Security.
Advantages
There are many reasons why you may want to work during retirement. First and perhaps most obvious, a job offers a predictable source of income that can help pay for basic necessities, such as food, housing, and utilities.
Working may also allow you to continue saving on a tax-deferred basis through a work-based retirement savings plan or IRA. Traditional retirement accounts generally require you to take minimum distributions (RMDs) after you reach age 73 or 75, depending on your year of birth; however, if you continue working past RMD age, you can typically delay RMDs from a current employer’s plan until after you retire, as long as you don’t own more than 5% of the company. (Roth IRAs and, beginning in 2024, work-based Roth accounts do not impose RMDs during the account owner’s lifetime.)
Read The Full Article Here: Will You Work Beyond Traditional Retirement Age?
Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.