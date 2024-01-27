SPONSORED: Penn Highlands Healthcare Long-Term Facilities Are Hiring
Saturday, January 27, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
DUBOIS, Pa. — Penn Highlands Healthcare has a variety of long-term care and senior care facilities throughout the region.
These facilities offer some of the most rewarding careers in healthcare. Each facility has a variety of positions open. Penn Highlands Healthcare offers exceptional benefits and signing bonuses to qualified positions and candidates!
Open Positions Include:
Highlands Oaks – Clarion, PA
- Resident Aides
- Medication Aides
- Dietary Aides
- Housekeeping Aides
- Activities Aides
- Bistro Food Server
Edgewood Heights – New Bethlehem, PA
- Cooks
- Medication Aides
McKinley Health Center – Brookville, PA
- Registered Nurses
- Resident Aides
- Medication Aides
- Cooks
- Dietary Aides
- Dishwashing Aides
- Transportation Coordinator
Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor
- Registered Nurses
- Licensed Practical Nurses
- Cooks
- Dining Aides
- Housekeeping Aides
- Certified Nurse Aides
For more information and to apply, please visit https://careers.phhealthcare.org/
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.