SPONSORED: Penn Highlands Healthcare Long-Term Facilities Are Hiring

Saturday, January 27, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Website Images 31)DUBOIS, Pa. — Penn Highlands Healthcare has a variety of long-term care and senior care facilities throughout the region.

These facilities offer some of the most rewarding careers in healthcare. Each facility has a variety of positions open. Penn Highlands Healthcare offers exceptional benefits and signing bonuses to qualified positions and candidates!

Open Positions Include:

Highlands Oaks – Clarion, PA

  • Resident Aides
  • Medication Aides
  • Dietary Aides
  • Housekeeping Aides
  • Activities Aides
  • Bistro Food Server

Edgewood Heights – New Bethlehem, PA

  • Cooks
  • Medication Aides

McKinley Health Center – Brookville, PA

  • Registered Nurses
  • Resident Aides
  • Medication Aides
  • Cooks
  • Dietary Aides
  • Dishwashing Aides
  • Transportation Coordinator

Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor

  • Registered Nurses
  • Licensed Practical Nurses
  • Cooks
  • Dining Aides
  • Housekeeping Aides
  • Certified Nurse Aides

For more information and to apply, please visit https://careers.phhealthcare.org/

