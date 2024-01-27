State Police Calls: 14-Year-Old Victim of Harassment in Clarion Township

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

14-Year-old Male Victim of Harassment in Clarion Township

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of harassment in Clarion Township around 9:30 p.m. on December 19, 2023.

Police say the victim is a 14-year-old male from Strattanville.

Death Investigation of One-Year-Old

State Police in Clarion were contacted to conduct a death investigation in Clarion Township

Police say the incident occurred on Monday, January 15.

The victim was a one-year-old male of Clarion, according to police.

Through the course of investigation, it was found that the death was categorized as natural with no suspicion of foul play.

This investigation is closed.

PFA Violation in Strattanville

Troopers investigated a Protection From Abuse (PFA) violation that happened near Main Street and Washington Street in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County, around 8:22 p.m. on December 24, 2023.

The victim is a 72-year-old Clarion woman, according to police.

Police say a 1997 Chevrolet was involved in the incident.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.