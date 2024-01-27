Well-Known Pastor the Rev. Arnold A. “Arnie” Rhodes Passes Away at Age 81

Rev. Arnold A. “Arnie” Rhodes, 81, of Clarion, passed away peacefully with his children by his side on January 26, 2024, at Clarion Hospital.

He was born in Punxsutawney on January 19, 1943, to the late James and Mary (Heemer) Rhodes.

Arnie graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1960. He received a BA in History from Albright College in Reading, PA in 1964. A Master of Divinity from the United Theological Seminary in Dayton, OH in 1968.

He became an Elder of the United Methodist Church of Western PA Conference in 1968. He was a Student-Pastor at the Punxsutawney Larger Parish from 1961 – 1964; a Youth Minister at the Grace Methodist Church in Hamilton, OH from 1964 – 1966; Seminary Intern, Mission at the Eastward which was a mission of the Evangelical United Brethren Church, The United Presbyterian Church, and the Methodist Church in rural Maine from 1966 – 1967; Associate Pastor, Grace Methodist Church in Hamilton, OH from 1967 – 1968; Pastor and Organizing Director, Allegheny Highlands Ministry Northern Clarion County from 1968 -1974; Pastor at the Calvary United Methodist Church in Windber, PA from 1974 – 1976; Program staff for the Western PA annual conference from 1976 to 1982; Pastor at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City, PA from 1982 – 1994; District Superintendent for the Kane District of the Western PA Annual Conference from 1994 – 2000; Pastor at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion, PA from 2000 – 2007.

Arnie was a member of the Masons Petrolia Lodge #363 in Oil City. He was an avid golfer and loved to play cards. He treasured his time with his grandchildren, especially their annual trips to the beach, as well as the many sporting events and dance recitals. He also treasured the many friendships he made in the Clarion area after his retirement. He attended many high school and college sporting events. Arnie was so proud of the State Champion Clarion girl’s volleyball team.

Arnold is survived by his children: Lesley (Todd) McGill of Franklin and Christopher (Stephanie) Rhodes of Edinboro; grandchildren: Lauren McGill, Nathan McGill, Greysen Rhodes, Griffin Rhodes and Charlie Rhodes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Sharon (Coffey) Rhodes, second wife Gloria (Ball) Rhodes, sisters Audrey Mahle and Janet Penner, brother James Rhodes.

Friends and family will be received from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory Inc: 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214. An additional visitation will be held from 10am to 11am on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at the First United Methodist Church: 600 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214. A funeral service will be held in the church at 11am with Reverends Jodie Smith and Rod Smith co-officiating. Interment will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City.

Memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice: 271 Perkins Rd. Clarion, PA 16214 or the Clarion Cancer Center: 150 Doctors Ln. Ste 1. Clarion, PA 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.