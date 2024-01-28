7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, January 28, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Rain, mainly before 4pm. High near 41. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of rain and snow before 11pm, then a chance of sprinkles and flurries between 11pm and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Monday
Cloudy, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.