Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Taco Burgers

Sunday, January 28, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Combine your two favorite meals in one delicious recipe!

Ingredients

1 cup finely crushed corn chips
1 envelope taco seasoning

1 tablespoon dried minced onion
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1-1/2 pounds ground beef
6 slices cheddar cheese
Sandwich buns, split
Lettuce leaves
Tomato slices
Salsa, optional

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine the corn chips, taco seasoning, onion and egg. Crumble beef over mixture and mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 6 patties.

2. Grill, covered, over medium heat (or broil 4 in. from the heat) for 7-8 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160°.

3. Top each burger with a cheese slice; heat just until cheese begins to melt. Serve on buns with lettuce, tomato and, if desired, salsa.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


