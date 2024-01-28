Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Taco Burgers

Combine your two favorite meals in one delicious recipe!

Ingredients

1 cup finely crushed corn chips

1 envelope taco seasoning



1 tablespoon dried minced onion1 large egg, lightly beaten1-1/2 pounds ground beef6 slices cheddar cheeseSandwich buns, splitLettuce leavesTomato slicesSalsa, optional

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine the corn chips, taco seasoning, onion and egg. Crumble beef over mixture and mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 6 patties.

2. Grill, covered, over medium heat (or broil 4 in. from the heat) for 7-8 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160°.

3. Top each burger with a cheese slice; heat just until cheese begins to melt. Serve on buns with lettuce, tomato and, if desired, salsa.

