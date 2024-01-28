Clarion Track & Field: Carver Wins 800m, Highlights Golden Eagles’ Day at Bison Open and Multi

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Mackenzie Carver won the 800m against a field comprised of numerous Division I athletes, highlighting the Golden Eagle track & field team’s second day at the Bison Open and Multi hosted by Bucknell.

Competing against athletes across the spectrum of divisions in the NCAA, Carver stood out above the rest in the 800m. The senior mid-distance runner paced the field with a time of 2:18.33, a little more than a quarter-second faster than second-place Hailey Tabar of Bucknell, and was more than four seconds faster than the next-closest non-Division I competitor. Carver also contributed to a sixth-place finish for the 4×400 Relay team, helping teammates Nicole Carroll, Leah Perry, and Ciara DiMauro to a time of 4:21.18.

The Golden Eagles’ other top-10 finish of the day came in a distance event, this one courtesy of Gabby Kutchma in the 3000m. The junior raced her way to a ninth-place finish in the event with a time of 10:59.43. Five of the eight finishers ahead of her hailed from Division I programs. Freshman Cheyenne Mehl competed in the Mile, finishing 16th with a time of 5:43.88.

In the field, Sadie Leisinger and Leah Perry were the top finishers for the Golden Eagles in the High Jump, clearing the bar at a height of 1.50m. Those marks tied for 12th place in the field. Madison Foringer competed in the Weight Throw, placing 22nd with a mark of 12.39m.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.