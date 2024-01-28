Retired Teacher Helps Local Students Build Ukuleles

TIONESTA, Pa. — A local retired teacher helped a third-grade class at West Forest Elementary School to build ukuleles funded through a grant from PASR.

(Pictured above – foreground from left: Mr. Lewis, Charlotte Foley, Preston Hitchcock, and Hunter Flick; background: John DeVito and Leo Rivera.)

The project was led by Mr. John Lewis, and the ukuleles were provided by Stewart MacDonald.

The project is part of a STREAM project that encompasses Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. It encourages higher-level thinking skills, like asking questions and forming theories.

Precise measuring and planning are also required elements, as well as physical skills like sanding, gluing, clamping, staining, and much more.

Students are involved in every step of production, and soon they will see the finished results.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.